Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up shooting of Vijay's 'Master'

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who made a splash with his first film Maanagaram and then with Kaithi, has teamed up with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time. Titled Master, the regular shooting of the film commenced last year and without a big break, the filmmaker has wrapped up the film in style in 129 days.

Lokesh Kanagaraj took it to Twitter announcing the same. He tweeted: "#Master It’s a WRAP129 days of shoot w/out break! This journey has been very close to my heart. Thank you @actorvijay anna for believing in me & my team ! Pulling off such a Himalayan task wasn’t easy w/out my direction team. Proud of you boys".

#Master It’s a WRAP 129 days of shoot w/out break! This journey has been very close to my heart Thankyou @actorvijay anna for believing in me & my team ! Pulling off such a Himalayan task wasn’t easy w/out my direction team. Proud of you boys pic.twitter.com/3Qxpv8Weyq March 2, 2020

Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumors that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It’ll be the first time Vijay will be seen playing a professor. The film was predominantly shot against a college backdrop across Delhi, Shimoga, Neyveli and Chennai.

Meanwhile, the makers are planning to hold the audio launch on March 15 in a star hotel in Chennai and the release date has already been locked for April 9 this year.

The film will see Vijay Sethupathi play the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, last seen playing a key role in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, has been signed as the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, Sooryan will crank the camera and Philomin Raj will take care of editing.

Having completed Master, Vijay's next, currently dubbed as Thalapathy 65 will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Reports have emerged that both Sudha Kongara and AR Muragdoss have narrated their scripts to Vijay and it remains to be seen who will be working on Vijay on his next.

(Content provided by Digital Native)