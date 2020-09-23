Lokesh Kanagaraj shares a fan-made motion poster of Kamal Haasan's next

Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter to reveal that they are joining hands for an untitled project.

Flix Kollywood

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's next with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan tentatively titled KamalHaasan232 was officially announced recently. Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter to reveal that they are joining hands for an untitled project.

On Tuesday, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the fan-made motion poster of the film on his Twitter handle. "Thank you fans for this amazing gesture. Happy to present the fan made motion poster of #KamalHaasan232 #Summerlaவர்றோம்Sambavamபண்றோம் #எவனென்றுநினைத்தாய் #GunனுVenumனுகேட்டியாமே @ikamalhaasan @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @anirudhofficial (sic)," tweeted Kanagaraj.

Initially, there were speculations that Lokesh will be joining hands with Superstar Rajinikanth in his fourth directorial, and the film was expected to be produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films.

The Maanagaram director also has Thalapathy Vijay's Master with a stellar cast which includes Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das.

The film was set to hit the screens in April but this did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumours that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. The film has been predominantly shot against a college backdrop. It’ll be the first time Vijay will be seen playing a professor; however, he has played a gangster in AL Vijay’s Thalaivaa, which was a box-office dud.

The film will see Vijay Sethupathi play the antagonist and he’s believed to be essaying a deadly character. Malavika Mohanan, last seen playing a key role in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, has been signed as the leading lady. The film, which will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, also stars Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in key roles. Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera while Philomin Raj will take care of editing.

There were several reports that the Master team is planning for a direct release of their film on a leading OTT platform. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj has refuted the baseless rumour and said that the production house is only looking for a theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan who is busy with his political assignments has two films – Indian 2 and Thalaivan Irukkindran – in different stages of production.

Indian 2, the sequel of his 1996 blockbuster Indian directed by Shankar, went on the floors in 2019, but due to an undisclosed reason, the film's shooting came to a halt in a few days.

Indian 2 is bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah‘s Lyca Productions. The film stars Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu who reprise their roles from the prequel. The star cast for Indian 2 comprises Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tunes for this flick with cinematography and editing handled by R Rathnavelu and A Sreekar Prasad respectively.

Kamal Haasan also has his long-pending project Thalaivan Irukkindran. This is said to be the sequel of his blockbuster hit Thevar Magan, which had been revived again for the third time last year. Hearsay has it that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen space with Kamal Haasan in the project. The project will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Raaj Kamal International.

