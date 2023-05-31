Lokayukta raids against government officials underway in Karnataka

The Lokayukta raids are underway in different locations across Karnataka against government officials who have allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The raids were underway at their residences, offices and private properties in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Haveri, Mysuru and Bidar districts. The sleuths were verifying the property documents, and bank account details.

The raids were being conducted on the residence of KIADB officer Narasimhamurthy in Tumakuru district. In Haveri district, raids were underway at the residence of Nirmithi Centre Engineer Vageesh Shettar at Ranebennur town and the office of Nirmithi located in the premises of District Commissioner's office of Haveri city.

According to IANS, the residence of BESCOM technical Director Ramesh at Basaveshwaranagar in Bengaluru has been raided. The details of raids at another location were yet to come out.

The residence of Mahesh Kumar, an officer attached to the Mysuru City Corporation at Nivedithanagar in Mysuru was raided. A team of 13 officers were conducting raids on various locations including his farmhouse. Sources said that the Lokayukta sleuths have also conducted raids in Chitaguppa taluk of Bidar district.