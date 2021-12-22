Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die: 11 Bills passed

While the Lok Sabha registered 82% productivity during the Winter session, the Rajya Sabha saw just 47% productivity.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, November 22, meaning that it was adjourned before schedule, bringing an end to the Winter session of Parliament that saw opposition protests on issues such as price rise and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The Winter Session of Parliament, which had begun on November 29, was scheduled to end on Thursday, December 22. However, it was adjourned a day ahead of schedule.

During the session, the House saw the passage of 11 bills which included the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill and legislations to fix the tenure of directors of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI at five years and supplementary demands for grants.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the valedictory remarks as soon as the House assembled for the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House on the last day of the Winter Session. Floor leaders of political parties met the Speaker in his chamber after the House was adjourned sine die.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha had 18 sittings during the Session which lasted for 83 hours and 12 minutes, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said. Debates on COVID-19 and climate change were held during the session lasting 12 hours 26 minutes and six hours and 26 minutes respectively. While 99 members participated in the debate on the pandemic, the discussion on climate change, which remained inconclusive, saw the participation of 61 members.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said the House lost 18 hours and 48 minutes to disruptions, but saw productivity zoom to 204% on December 2, when the issue of pandemic was taken up for discussion. The overall productivity of the Lok Sabha was 82%, Birla said.

The government introduced 12 bills during the session, including the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill that seeks to increase the marriageable age for women from 18 years to 21 years. Out of the 12 bills, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that 11 bills were passed.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die as well on Wednesday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of the Winter Session of Parliament, with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu lamenting that the Upper House functioned much below its potential due to repeated disruptions. Soon after laying of listed papers and reports, Naidu said he was not happy to share with members that the House functioned "much below its potential". Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Rajya Sabha registered a productivity rate of just 47

"I urge all of you to...reflect and introspect if this session could have been different and better. I don't want to speak elaborately on the course of the session that would lead me to make a very critical view," he said.

He also called on members for "realisation of what has happened is wrong" and said that "we should all work towards a constructive and positive atmosphere for the larger interest of the country".

The session was a stormy one as it witnessed several disruptions by members of opposition parties, including them trooping into the Well of the House, carrying placards, over the suspension of 12 MPs for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Opposition members also protested the Special Investigation Team's report regarding the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and farmers' issues, among others. Despite disruptions and loss of business hours, the Rajya Sabha passed several key bills, including those related to electoral reforms and surrogacy.