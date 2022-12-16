Lok Sabha passes Bill to grant ST status to TN’s Narikuravar, Kurivikkaran communities

The Lok Sabha on Thursday, December 15 passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Narikuravar and Kurivikkaran communities in Tamil Nadu. Piloting the Bill, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said the proposed legislation seeks to provide justice to tribal communities of Tamil Nadu.

"There is no politics involved" in the move, which is aimed at improving the lives of the members of the tribal communities of Tamil Nadu, he said. The Bill follows the suggestion of the Tamil Nadu government that Narikuravar and Kurivikkaran communities be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state.

"On the basis of the recommendation of the State of Tamil Nadu and after consultation with the Registrar General of India and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, it is proposed to amend Part XIV of the Schedule to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950," said the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.

Munda said the decision to include the two communities in the ST list will benefit about 27,000 people. Once the Bill is approved by Parliament and the rules are framed, the members of Narikuravar and Kurivikkaran communities will be entitled to all benefits which are provided to those belonging to the ST category, especially reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha members from different parties sought reservations for tribal communities from their areas with NCP MP Supriya Sule stressing the need for one integrated bill of quota.

The discussion was held in Lok Sabha on the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with respect to its application to Himachal Pradesh.

Sule said in Maharashtra, communities such as Lingayats, Maratha Samaj, Dhangar Samaj and Muslims have all demanded inclusion in the list. "Dhangar community was promised reservation by the BJP and even now they have not got it. If it can happen for Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu then why can't it happen for Maharashtra? This bill is coming in pieces. Why can't we have one bill for it," she said.

Virendra Singh, the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, said the Gonds in eastern parts of the state is among the OBC list. "I request you to accommodate them under the ST list," he said.

ST Hasan, the MP from Moradabad, said Gujjar Muslims should also get reservations while Indra Hang Subba, an MP from Sikkim, said 12 communities share tribal traits who have been demanding reservation but are yet to get it.

"I request you to address this issue. In Sikkim, we have a number of languages of tribals that need to be preserved and steps should be taken in this regard too," he added.

