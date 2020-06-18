Logistics firm Ecom Express to hire over 7,000 employees across India in next 2 months

The full-time openings span across business functions such as last-mile delivery, warehousing management, operations, information technology and data sciences.

End-to-end logistics solutions provider Ecom Express on Wednesday announced it is planning to hire over 7,000 employees for full-time jobs across India in the next two months amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As a provider of logistics services to the e-commerce industry, employees are paramount and a pivot to what we do," Saurabh Deep Singla, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Ecom Express said in a statement.

"The hiring of new employees is driven by the unprecedented need to keep the supply chain running for e-commerce industry and in ensuring safe and timely deliveries," Singla added.

The new positions represent around 25 per cent of the company's total workforce. The hiring will be made across the country. This will include metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad as well as smaller cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhopal and Jaipur.

The Gurugram-based company said it has chalked out plans to hire around 35,000 employees till the beginning of festive season, in order to be prepared for the surge in online shopping backed by festival sales and increasing preference to doorstep deliveries, the company added in its statement.

This comes at a time when several startups have laid off a huge part of their workforce. However, e-commerce companies, which have seen a surge in orders as people prefer staying indoors, are hiring to be able to fulfil this demand.

In May, Amazon India also announced that it opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand. The company said in a statement that this will be a variety of roles across its fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex.

The associates will join other associates across Amazon Indiaâ€™s fulfilment and delivery network and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customersâ€™ orders more efficiently.