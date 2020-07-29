Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram to continue as COVID-19 cases spike

On Tuesday, out of the 888 cases reported in the state, 222 cases were from the capital district.

As COVID-19 cases rise in Thiruvananthapuram, officials have decided to continue the lockdown in the city Corporation limits till further notice. Both the Centre and the state government offices can function with one-third of the staff strength. Official meetings should be done online as far as possible, District Collector Navajoth Khosa said in official statements.

Private firms can function with 25% staff strength, while the rest will be allowed to work from home. Hotels and restaurants can provide parcel service only. Areas other than those that fall under containment zones can make use of home delivery facilities. Public transportation, including autos and taxis, can function at 50% capacity.

Shops, except hypermarkets, malls, saloons, beauty parlors and spas, can be opened from 7 am to 7 pm. Sales from 4 pm to 6 pm should be limited for senior citizens only.

The relaxations are not applicable to critical containment zones. Existing restrictions will continue in containment zones until further orders.

Crowding at markets is prohibited, as is commuting through containment zones. All forms of farming and construction will be allowed, except in containment zones. Public exams of all education institutions under the Corporation limits should not be conducted until further notice.

Cinemas, gymnasium, swimming pools, parks, auditoriums and bars will remain closed. Any kind of activity that requires people to gather is not allowed.

Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the state. On Tuesday, out of the 888 cases reported in the state, 222 cases were from the capital district. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that there was rapid transmission in the district. One out of 36 samples tested positive in the state, while one out of 18 samples tested positive in Thiruvananthapuram.

The lockdown had earlier been imposed for two weeks from July 6 to July 20, but has been extended since then.