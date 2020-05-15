‘Lockdown or not, we have to live with COVID-19’: Kerala CM as state records 26 cases

Urging people to make lifestyle changes, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that people must boost their immunity while specialised treatment is brought to treat the disease.

Kerala recorded 26 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a sudden spike after days of no cases and single-digit cases in the state. Of the new cases, 14 are travellers who arrived in the state after lockdown was eased: seven from abroad and seven from other Indian states. Three people were discharged upon recovery on Thursday.

In an alarming trend, the Chief Minister said that 11 patients had contracted the disease through contact. Thursday's figures included two health workers and two social workers from Kasaragod and a police officer from Wayanad.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the surge in the number of positive cases, from 10 on Wednesday to 26 on Thursday, pointed towards danger.

“We are confident that we can face this situation. The people and the government will survive this situation with all our strength,” the Chief Minister said.

Kasaragod district reported the highest number of cases on Thursday with 10 patients, followed by five cases in Malappuram, three each in Wayanad and Palakkad, two in Kannur and a case each in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kozhikode.

Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned that regardless of the lockdown being relaxed, people should live carefully to prevent the virus. He added that the lockdown helped people understand the situation and follow the rules.

“The World Health Organization has warned that we cannot wipe out coronavirus as there is no vaccine. There is a possibility that this virus may remain in the world like the human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV), according to the WHO,” the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised the importance of increasing immunity among people and bringing specialised treatment to cure the disease.

“People should make some changes in their lifestyle. Masks should be a part of public life. Avoid crowds in shops, markets and public transport. Avoid unnecessary travel and get togethers,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that in restaurants and shopping malls, customers should be allowed based on pre-booking and allocation of time slots.

36,910 people are presently under quarantine in Kerala. Among them, 36,362 are in home quarantine and 548 are in hospital.

On Thursday, 174 people were admitted to hospital with symptoms.

Till now, Kerala has tested 40,698 samples. 4,347 samples were tested as part of sentinel surveillance. One person from Idukki district tested positive on Thursday after he was tested as part of checks to detect potential exposure.

The Kerala Chief Minister expressed deep condolences over 124 Keralites who died abroad due to COVID-19.