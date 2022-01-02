Lockdown in Karnataka soon? Karnataka Minister says tough rules will be implemented

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that “tough rules” will be implemented before January 7, which is when the currently imposed night curfew will end.

news COVID-19

With increasing cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka, the state government is going to implement tough rules to prevent the spread of the disease, according to Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapur on Sunday, January 2, R Ashoka said, “In West Bengal, tough rules are already in place and lockdown has started. Many other states have implemented tough rules including Delhi and Maharashtra which is our neighbouring state.”

He further indicated that the rule will be implemented before January 7, which is the date the night curfew implemented currently will come to an end. “By January 7, the night curfew we have imposed will be ending. Before then we will have a meeting headed by the Chief Minister and tough rules will be imposed,” he said.

“It is very important for us to protect the lives of people in our state. No matter what the cost we might need to bear. In order to save lives, we are preparing hospitals, medicines, oxygen plants etc. We have already instructed the deputy commissioners of all districts to do so and they are working on it,” he added.

A total of 1,033 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday out of which 810 cases were in the state’s capital Bengaluru alone. A total of five deaths were also reported in Bengaluru.

The testing has been increased by authorities and 1,19,225 (over 1.19 lakh) tests have been conducted Saturday. The number of infected persons in the state rose to 30,08,370 (over 30 lakh).

The active cases in the state stand at 9,386. The number of discharges in the state is 354, way behind the number of infections. The infection rate is at 0.86% now

In Bengaluru, 218 people have been discharged from the hospitals and active cases stand at 7,876. The authorities have screened 1,702 international passengers, including 597 international arrivals from at-risk nations.