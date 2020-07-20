Lockdown extended in Thiruvananthapuram until July 28

Thiruvananthapuram has 1858 patients currently under treatment for COVID-19.

The lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended until July 28, as the state capital has been seeing a steady rise in cases. The lockdown had earlier been imposed for two weeks from July 6 till July 20.

The extension was announced on Sunday after community transmission was reported in two areas of the city, namely Poonthura and Pulluvila, with a triple lockdown imposed in coastal areas in the city.

Only essential services have been allowed to operate in the city during the lockdown and this order will continue for another week.

The new order asks construction workers to stay at their place of work and not travel home. The order also says that the office of the accountant general’s office will be allowed to function with 30% of staff.

Permission has also been granted to operate waste management units at Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) park and the manufacturing units of medical equipment.

In the last four days, 18 staff members of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in the city have tested positive for the coronavirus. Three patients who were under treatment in the surgery, orthopaedic and super speciality wards have also been infected.

Following this, 150 staff members of the hospital, including 40 doctors and 80 nurses have been placed on quarantine.

According to reports, the three patients who were admitted to the hospital first got COVID-19 and the doctors were their primary contacts.

“The nurses who tested positive were not on COVID-19 duty. That means adequate precautionary measures were not taken. We’re worried. Now we have sufficient protection equipment but earlier it was not the case, that is why this happened,” Anas SM, a representative of the Kerala government nurses’ union, told the media.

Kerala recorded 821 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Out of this, as many as 642 persons have been infected through local transmission. Thiruvananthapuram has reported 2144 total cases of coronavirus out of which 1858 patients are currently under treatment.