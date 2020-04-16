Lockdown exit plan for IT firms in Telangana soon, Minister KTR assures

Minister KT Rama Rao interacted with the representatives of the IT industry over a video call on steps taken by the Telangana government to tackle COVID-19.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Telangana government will prepare a lockdown exit plan for Information Technology (IT) companies soon, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday,as he outlined the strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The minister interacted with representatives of the IT industry over a video call and gave an overview of the strategy being followed by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official release said.

The industry representatives have expressed satisfaction over the steps initiated by the state government. They came forward to augment the government's relief measures and assured all possible assistance from their end, the release addedd.

The minister thanked the representatives of the IT industry for partnering with the state government in the fight against COVID-19.

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary IT and Industries, also participated in the interaction.

Meanwhile, Natco Pharma Limited donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits worth Rs 2.50 crore and also facilitated medicines and equipment worth Rs 1.50 crore to help augment the state's combat on COVID19, a separate release from the government said.

Malabar Group of Companies and Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd donated Rs One crore each to the CM Relief Fund.

Later in the day, the minister paid a surprise visit to his constituency of Sircilla and also visited Vemulawada town. He visited the paddy procurement centre in Sircilla district and interacted with the farmers, assuring them that the government will procure each and every grain of crop in the state. "Even in these testing times, the government has arranged crop purchasing centres across the state," he was quoted as saying.

He also visited COVID-19 containment zones in Vemulawada and interacted with the residents. KTR stated that social distancing is the only way to keep coronavirus away. He said the coming two weeks will be very crucial and asked the citizens to be careful and take all precautions.

Read:

Telangana ready to handle even 1 lakh COVID-19 patients, says CM KCR

Hyderabad, 7 other Telangana districts declared as COVID-19 â€˜hotspots'

Adivasi MLA who once was a Maoist treks through Telangana forests to deliver ration

With PTI and IANS inputs