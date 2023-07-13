Loan app harassment: Engineering student dies by suicide in Bengaluru

The police said that Tejas couldn't take the pressure due to which he took the extreme step on Tuesday evening, as mentioned in his suicide note.

Even after assurance from the Congress government in Karnataka of action against loan apps for harassment, an engineering student died by suicide allegedly for not being able to take the pressure mounted by the staff of a loan app in Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Tejas, a student of mechanical engineering at Nitte Meenakshi College. A topper in his class, Tejas was doing his sixth semester.

A resident of HMT Layout near Jalahalli, Tejas had taken a loan of Rs 40,000 for his friend Mahesh a year ago from a loan app. As he was unable to repay the loan, the loan app had allegedly exerted pressure on him and harassed him demanding repayment.

“Father and mother please pardon me. There is no way out for me. I was not able to repay the loan and so I decided to end my life. Thanks, good bye,” the note read.

Incidentally, the Karnataka government had stated on Tuesday that action will be initiated against 42 loan apps which were indulging in harassing people.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.