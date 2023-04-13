‘Living and loving it’: Tovino Thomas’s wild bungee jump off Victoria Falls bridge

Tovino, who is currently on an adventure trip in Zimbabwe, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his bungee jumping experience with his followers.

Flix Entertainment

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is mastering the art of handling a fall, so he can fly someday. Or at least that’s what he wrote as he shared a video of him exhilaratingly swinging upside down over the Zambezi river, across the border crossing point between Zimbabwe and Zambia, after taking a wild jump off the Victoria Falls Bungee bridge. Tovino, who is currently on an adventure trip in Zimbabwe, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 12, to share his bungee jumping experience with his followers.

In the video, Tovino can be seen standing alongside a jumpmaster on the edge of the bridge, ankle and body harnesses attached, before plummeting into the famed Batoka Gorge. “A fall from the largest water that falls, the Victoria falls. A fall from Zimbabwe and bouncing back up in Zambia. A giant leap of faith from the bridge across the mighty Zambezi river. A true life changing adrenaline rush, living and loving it,” he captioned the video, alongside a fitting background score from the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali starring him.

The Victoria Falls Bungee Jump is considered one of the most scenic bungee jumps in the world, with the spectacular waterfall as the backdrop and grandeur of the Zambezi river beneath. As the bridge is located in a “no man’s land” between the Zimbabwean and Zambian border posts, adventurers are usually required to take their passport along with them to take the free fall.

On the work front, Tovino will next be seen playing the role of legendary Malayalam novelist Vaikom Muhammed Basheer in Aashiq Abu’s Neelavelicham, which also stars Rima Kallingal and Roshan Mathew and will be released in theatres on April 20. The film is adapted from Basheer’s short story of the same title.