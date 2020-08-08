Rana-Miheeka wedding live updates: Festivities begin, Samantha and Allu Arjun arrive

Actor Nani, who is not attending the wedding, posted a photo saying that he is watching their wedding virtually.

Flix Wedding

The festivities for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding ceremony have begun. Actor Samantha was spotted at the wedding venue outside in her car. Allu Arjun arrived soon after. The wedding is taking place at the Ramanaidu Studios at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and the ceremony will reportedly happen at 8.30 pm.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Rana had shared a photo with his father, Daggubati Suresh Babu and his uncle, actor Venkatesh in front of a doorway decorated with flowers. The trio stood with Rana in the middle and his father and father’s brother flanking his sides. He captioned the photo, “Ready!”

Pre-wedding festivities like the ‘Pellikoduku’ function (a ceremony where rituals are performed by the family to prepare the groom for the wedding ceremony), satyanarayana puja, haldi and mehndi ceremonies took place earlier at Rana and Miheeka’s houses. The wedding is said to be a low key affair with less than 50 guests invited. All of the guests and staff earlier took the COVID-19 test. Suresh Babu had told TNM earlier that all of the tests had returned negative.