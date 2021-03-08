Live updates: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa set to present 2021-22 state budget

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is set to present the state budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Assembly on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, has hinted that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic will be evident in the budget. "Amid the COVID-19 situation, we have to ensure development in all the districts across Karnataka. This time emphasis would be on women empowerment, tourism, agriculture and irrigation," he told reporters.

A government official said that they are hopeful of the ongoing vaccination drive will lead to an uptick in businesses in the state this year.

Karnataka will intensify the inoculation drive from March 8 by providing vaccines at 3,000 centres including primary health centres and district hospitals, with a target to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people every day, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

Just before the outbreak of pandemic in India, Yediyurappa in his Budget last year had presented an outlay of Rs 2,37,893 crore.

The pandemic, however, stalled development works in the state. In addition, the state also faced drought in several districts in the summer and floods in the northern and Malnad region.

This is the second time Yediyurappa will be presenting a full-fledged budget in his current term as the Chief Minister. This will be his eighth budget overall.