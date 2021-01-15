Live updates: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac presents Kerala Budget 2021

All eyes are on the Kerala Assembly, to see how the Left government grapples with a state struck by pandemic and two recurrent floods in the past two years.

news Kerala budget 2021

Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac is presenting the Left Democratic Front governmentâ€™s last budget of the term on Friday and all eyes are on the state Assembly, to see how the Left government will grapple with a state struck by pandemic, after two recurrent floods in the past two years. In a pre-budget interview with TNM, the Minister stated that the crucial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state was the loss of employment. The Minister has said that the government aims to create 20 lakh new jobs for the educated, to bring down revenue deficit below 1%, reduce the fiscal deficit and increase the stateâ€™s revenue by 15%. More importantly, the Minister has also suggested that there can be no compromises for the welfare measures.

Here are the live updates from Keralaâ€™s financial budget:

If you are unable to view the live blog, please disable your Ad blocker: