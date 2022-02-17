Support us

The Karnataka High Court is among the very few High Courts in the country that live streams its proceedings, and thousands of people have been tuning in for the daily hearings on the hijab ban.

A laptop screen with live proceedings of the Karnataka High Court hearing on hijab issue Picxy.com/PicxyOriginals [Edited]
news Court Thursday, February 17, 2022 - 12:35
TNM Staff

For the past few days, there has been an unexpected and unprecedented uptick in the views on the Karnataka High Courtâ€™s YouTube channel. Since February 14, every afternoon the Karnataka High Court has been hearing pleas against the hijab ban in high schools and colleges in the state. The hearings begin at 2.30 pm and go on till around 5 pm. The Karnataka High Court is among the very few High Courts in the country that live-streams its proceedings, and an unusual outcome is that thousands of people have been tuning in for the daily hearings, in what has turned into a national issue.

While most live-streamed court proceedings typically see a handful of attendees, many of them from the press, the hijab row is unexpectedly garnering lakhs of views from bystanders interested in the case.

At any given point in time during the course of the hearing, at least 10,000 to 20,000 people are watching the proceedings on the live stream. The number only increases after news reports on submissions and quotes from the hearing are shared on social media. While the live stream videos of other general hearings have about 3,000 to 4,000 views, the hijab case hearings have a minimum of 1 lakh and a maximum of 4 lakh total views.

Many took to social media to appreciate the live streaming of proceedings, adding that it provides insight into how courts function.

The case is also getting unprecedented views as the hijab row has snowballed into a national issue. A full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice K Dixit and Justice JM Khazi is hearing a batch of petitions against the ban on hijabs, to address whether wearing the hijab is a fundamental right and whether itâ€™s an essential religious practice.

The hijab row started at the end of December 2021 when a few students wearing the hijab were barred from a government pre-university college in Udupi. The hijab-wearing students protested against this and to counter this, some Hindu students in colleges in Kundapura started coming to their institutions wearing saffron scarves. The saffron protests spread to other parts of the state. The Karnataka government then banned both hijabs and saffron scarves and said that till an expert committee decides on the issue, all students must adhere to the uniform.

Hearing pleas against this government order, the Karnataka High Court bench had issued an interim order restraining students from wearing any kind of religious clothing, be it  headscarves or saffron shawls, to high schools and colleges till the case is being heard in court. However, the HC said that this applies only to those institutions that have a dress code that disallows the hijab.

