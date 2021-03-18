LIVE blog: Updates from Telangana Finance Budget 2020-21

This is the third budget in the second tenure of the TRS-led Telangana government.

The Telangana state government is presenting its finance budget in the state legislature on Thursday. This is the third budget in the second tenure of the TRS-led Telangana government. State Finance Minister Harish Rao started presenting the budget at 11.30 am. The Budget Session, which started on Monday, will continue till March 26.

Different sections of the population have huge expectations from the budget. Sizeable allocations are expected towards unemployment allowance, minority welfare, housing, farmers welfare and industries. Economic recession prevailed across states in the 2019-20 financial year amid the coronavirus pandemic, adversely affecting state finances. However, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said that the state economy had “not slipped out of hands.” Soundararajan said that Telangana's anticipated GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) is likely to be Rs 9,78,373 crore by the end of FY 2020-21, and the anticipated per-capita income would likely be Rs 2,27,145.

