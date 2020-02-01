LIVE blog: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020

Facing the worst economic slowdown in more than a decade, Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to pull out all stops to spur consumer demand and investment.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her second Union Budget for the financial year 2020-2021 in Parliament on Saturday. A cut in personal income tax, sops for rural and agriculture sectors as well as an aggressive push on infrastructure spending are likely to be part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's "feel-good" second Budget. Facing the worst economic slowdown in more than a decade, Sitharaman is expected to pull out all stops to spur consumer demand and investment, according to government sources and economists.

Sitharaman is also expected to announce measures to restore economic growth and to set out a clear road map for achieving the ambitious target of a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Investments have failed to pick up despite corporate tax cuts and other stimulus measures, higher FDI inflows, plans to consolidate state-owned banks and monetary easing.

