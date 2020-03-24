List of hospitals designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients in south India

As of Tuesday, there are over 500 cases of COVID-19 in India.

As the number of coronavirus disease cases continues to increase across the country, several state governments have taken to announcing the designated hospitals for those affected with COVID-19.

In Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru, there are several hospitals which have been listed as designated first response hospitals for COVID-19. In addition to Victoria Hospital, which is affiliated with Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, BMCRI, and has been declared as a special COVID-19 hospital, these hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients: Bowring Lady Curzon, KC General Hospital, Indiranagar General Hospital, ESIC Model Hospital (Rajajinagar), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), Jayanagar General Hospital, TLH Hospital KR Puram, TLH Hospital Yelahanka, BGS GIMS Hospital, Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital, General Hospitals in Nelamangala, Devanahalli, Doddaballapura, Hoskote, and Anekal and Kengeri CHC. Around 12,000 beds have been set up in Victoria Hospital alone.

In Andhra Pradesh, the health department has directed all district hospitals in the state to set up an isolation ward for coronavirus patients. Additionally, 11 medical colleges have also been directed to allocate a separate coronavirus ward facility. These testing facilities have been set up at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati, Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada, Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada and Government Medical College in Anantapur.

Earlier in Tamil Nadu, officials issued an advisory which sought for all private hospitals to establish a separate isolation ward for individuals suspected to have coronavirus disease. Hospitals which have been designated for coronavirus include Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMC) and Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital (RGGH) in Chennai. Furthermore, Omandurar Government Multispeciality Hospital on Mount Road in Chennai has been converted into a facility for COVID-19 patients. It has 350 beds in its coronavirus ward.

In Telangana’s capital city of Hyderabad, the state-run Gandhi Hospital has a designated ward for coronavirus patients. District hospitals have also been given orders to set up separate isolation facilities for potential coronavirus cases.

Kerala’s Kalamassery Government Hospital, Government Medical College in Ernakulam, and Kozhikode Medical College, all have designated isolation wards for suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.

India has seen over 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 24, with an additional 37 individuals who have recovered. A total of 10 deaths of been reported so far due to the disease.