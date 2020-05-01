Liquor stores to open in green and orange zones from May 4

However, there is still lack of clarity over liquor stores in red zones.

news Lockdown

The Indian government on Friday stated that liquor stores can open with certain restrictions, starting on May 4.

Liquor shops will be allowed to open in these areas with certain restrictions in place. “Sale of liquor, paan, tobacco to be allowed after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing; not more than five persons at one time at shop,” guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

Though the guidelines did not mention zones, a clarification was given later that liquor shops will be allowed to open in green and orange zones.

The next question is whether liquor stores can open in red zones? Some MHA reporters say that stand-alone liquor stores will be allowed to open in red zones, however they are prohibited in containment zones in the country.

But, clarification is awaited on red zones. Major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad and red zones.

The guidelines for opening of liquor stores in restricted areas was issued as part of the guidelines for the extension of the lockdown period in India for two more weeks starting from May 4.

In Karnataka, the central government has identified three districts as red zones - Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru. In Kerala, the red zones are Kannur and Kottayam districts.

In Tamil Nadu, 12 districts have been declared red zones - Chennai, Madurai , Namakkal, Thanjavur, Chengalpattu , Thiruvallur , Tiruppur, Ranipet, Virudhunagar and Thiruvarur.

In Andhra Pradesh, the districts which are red zones are Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Chittoor,and SPSR Nellore while in Telangana, the red zones are Hyderabad, Suryapet, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malakjgiri, Vikarabad and Warangal Urban.

Liquor stores in most parts of the country have remained closed since March 22, the day of the Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the lockdown period over the coronavirus outbreak began.