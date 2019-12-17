Liquor to get more expensive in Telangana

Administration

The Telangana government on Monday hiked the liquor rates ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state. The new rates will kick in from Tuesday and will see a hike of Rs 10 for a 60 ml bottle to a Rs 440 hike on a 2000 ml scotch bottle.

The last hike in liquor prices — a mere Rs 5 in the state — was made a year and a half ago. But the present 10% hike in rates would be the highest price hike in the state since its formation in 2014.

A 750 ml beer bottle has been increased by Rs 20 and smaller beer bottles will be hiked by Rs 10.

Those buying rum, vodka or other liquor would have to spend an additional Rs 220 on a 2000 ml bottle and Rs 80 for 750 ml bottles, informed the Prohibition and Excise Department in a press statement.

With the new hike in liquor rates, the state government hopes to rake in an additional revenue of Rs 400 crore, pushing the state’s liquor revenue to Rs 20,000 crore, ToI reported.

The Prohibition and Excise Department on Monday also revised the charges for according permission to serve liquor at events.

As per the new rates, the department will now levy a Rs 9,000 fee for social, family and get-together events outside GHMC and its periphery. It will cost Rs 12,000 if held in a hotel four stars and above. The cost for holding such events within the GHMC limits and its five-km periphery will cost Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 in four-star and above hotels.

For sports, commercial and entertainment events that are based on ticket sales, the fee is set at Rs 50,000 for sale of event tickets up to 1,000, and Rs 1 lakh for events with ticket sales up to 5,000. Events with tickets above 5,000 for events conducted in stadium, open place and auditoriums will cost Rs 2.5 lakh.

For all clubs having C-1 licences, the fee will be Rs 5,000 for each day, reported Telangana Today.