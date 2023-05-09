Liquor, drugs, cash worth Rs 375 crore seized in poll-bound Karnataka, says EC

Enforcement Directorate has also attached assets worth Rs 288 crore since the model code of conduct came into force ahead of the elections.

The Election Commission (EC) of India on Tuesday, May 9, said that enforcement agencies in poll-bound Karnataka confiscated liquor, drugs, cash, and other items worth more than Rs 375 crore. This amount is 4.5 times greater than what was seized during the 2018 assembly elections, which was Rs 83.93 crore. “Strict vigil, extensive monitoring, coordination with neighbouring states and inter-agency coordination have led to a check on the flow and distribution of inducements in Karnataka this time,” the EC said in its statement. Up to 146 expenditure observers were deployed and 81 Assembly constituencies were marked as ‘expenditure sensitive constituencies’ for a stricter vigil.

Authorities have seized a substantial amount of items, including Rs 147.46 crore in cash, 22.27 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 83.66 crore, drugs worth Rs 23.67 crore, precious metals worth Rs 96.60 crore, and other freebies worth Rs 24.21 crore. Additionally, since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into place ahead of the polls, the Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 288 crore.

Highlighting some significant seizures, the EC said that in Kolar district's Bangarapet constituency, Rs 4.04 crore was found in cash. In Bidar district, authorities seized 100 kg of ganja. Additionally, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also conducted a raid on a laboratory illegally producing Alprazolam in Hyderabad, based on intelligence gathering and trail mapping.

Another significant aspect of expenditure monitoring, as reported by the EC, is the seizure of a large number of freebies. Sarees and food kits were seized from Kalburgi, Chikkamagaluru, and other districts, while a notable number of pressure cookers and kitchen appliances were confiscated from Bailhongal, Kunigal, and other Assembly constituencies, as per the EC's statement.