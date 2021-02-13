Lingayat seers seek inclusion of all sub-sects to central OBC list

TNM had earlier reported how Chief Minister Yediyurappa was inundated with requests from various communities for reservation tags.

Around 200 Lingayat-Veerashaiva seers under the National Federation of Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers held a meeting demanding that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa recommend all sub-sects of Lingayats community to the central Other Backward Classes list. This new demand has mainly come from the Lingayat Virakta Mathas in the state. These â€˜Mathasâ€™ generally attract devotees from every sect of the Lingayat community unlike subsect-based Lingayat Mathas in the state.

TNM had earlier reported how Chief Minister Yediyurappa was inundated with requests from various communities for reservation tags. While the Panchamasali sect is asking for Category 2A status under Backward Class (BC) quota instead of the 3B status it currently has, the Kurubas are agitating for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) tag. Some of Yediyurappaâ€™s cabinet colleagues have taken part in movements led by their respective community seers.

The Lingayat community is one of the most socio-political influential communities in the state. Of the 29 Chief Ministers in the last 60 years in Karnataka, 13 have come from this community, including current Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Prior to the meeting, one of the chief organisers of this event, Mahantlinga Shivacharya Swamiji of Vibhutipura Matha, told reporters that none of the participating seers are opposed to those who are demanding reservations for their respective subsects. "It is their Constitutionally guaranteed right. Who are we to question about their demands or to oppose them? Our demand is simple and we have not chosen a confrontational path," he explained.

He claimed that seers from across the country â€” Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and other states as well are together on this. "All of us are demanding that all sects of our community should be included in the central government's Other Backward Class (OBC) quota. This will benefit the entire community in one go," the seer argued.

According to him, there are 102 subsects in Lingayat community and so far only 30 have been included in the central OBC reservation list. "Our fight is to get justice for all 102 subsects instead of thinking about one or two sects," he said.

Answering a question, he said that issues raised by Panchamasali subsect are entirely different from what Virakta Matha seers are demanding. "Panchamasali demand is limited to Karnataka and it has to be decided within the state itself. Whereas our demand is directly linked to the Union government. Thus, we are only handing over a memorandum to Chief Minister, Yediyurappa or to his representatives" he explained.