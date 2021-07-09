â€˜Limbs will be cut off if you donâ€™t leave stateâ€™: Kerala MLA gets death threat

The letter comes only days after Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan got a similar death threat.

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Alappuzha, PP Chitharanjan, has received a death threat by mail at his official address in Thiruvananthapuram. The letter, circulated on several media outlets, says that his right leg and left hand will be cut off and placed before the Alappuzha Municipality if he does not stop his "goon work." The letter also contains threats against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA's family and says, "Your wife, children, father and mother will also be poisoned to death."

The name at the bottom of the letter is given as Benny Martin of Muvattupuzha. Asking the MLA and his family to leave India within nine days, "Benny" also issued threats against other CPI(M) leaders as AN Shamseer, another MLA, and AA Rahim, state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Mathrubhumi.com reports that the MLA has handed the letter over to the Home Department as well as given a complaint to the Chief Minister and the Assembly Speaker.

Only days ago, Congress leader and MLA of Kottayam, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, received a similar death threat by mail. He was also asked to leave the state and told that he and his family will be killed otherwise. Thiruvanchoor had given a complaint as well, and a police probe was launched. He mentioned later that the state should find out if the convicts behind the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader TP Chandrasekharan were involved.

He alleged that some lines in the letter raised suspicion in this regard, a report in The Hindu said.

At the time, Congress leaders VD Satheesan and K Sudhakaran â€” Leader of Opposition and party president in the state respectively â€” also stated that they suspected the convicts in TP's case to have a role in sending the letter. The doubts stem from the fact that Thiruvanchoor was the state's Home Minister at the time of the murder.