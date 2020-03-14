Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Chuzhali’ shot in 19 days

Vinay Forrt, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, and Dileesh Pothan play important roles in the film.

Flix Mollywood

We have reported earlier that award winning director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s next film in the pipeline is titled Chuzhali. The shooting of this film is now wrapped up.

In an interview, actor Vinay Forrt, who plays one of the male leads in the film, says that shooting was over in 19 days. Interestingly, Lijo’s film Ee.Ma.Yau. was shot in 20 days.

Apart from Vinay, the film has Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, and Dileesh Pothan in the cast. While every detail about this film is being kept a secret like in all Lijo Jose films, we hear that it is touted to be a crime thriller.

Madhu Neelakantan is cranking the camera for this venture.

According to reports, the story is penned by ace writer Vinoy Thomas and S Hareesh has penned the screenplay for it. Lijo’s previous film, the critically acclaimed Jallikattu, too has been based on a story by Hareesh. R Jayakumar and Hareesh had penned the screenplay.

Chemban Vinod Jose, Antony Varghese, Vinayakan, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran played the important roles of the film. Jallikattu premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival and was selected as an official entry at the BFI London Film Festival and Busan.

The director’s next film in the pipeline is titled Disco and he has roped in a bevy of stars to play important roles in the film. Reports are that Indrajith Sukumaran, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Mukesh will be playing pivotal roles in this flick which will mainly be shot in Las Vegas, US. Plans are on to sign up some more actors, particularly from the international film circuit, we hear.

(Content provided by Digital Native)