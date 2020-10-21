'Life changing experience': Actor Karthi, wife Ranjini welcome baby boy

Karthi took to Twitter to thank Dr Nirmala Jayashankar and the doctor's team for helping the family.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Karthi announced the arrival of a son on October 20. The actor who married Ranjini Chinnaswamy in 2011 tweeted the news from his social media handle on Tuesday and thanked doctors and nurses for the “life-changing” experience. The couple already has a seven-year-old daughter Umayal, who was born in 2013.

“Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god!” reads his tweet.

Karthi’s older brother and actor Suriya also took to Twitter to thank Dr Nirmala Jayashankar and team for helping them family once again. “We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr. Nirmala Jayashankar and team,” he wrote. Actors Suriya and Jyothika, who married each other in 2006, also have a daughter and a son together – Diya born in 2007 and Dev born in 2010.

Karthi who was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi awaits the release of Sulthan, allegedly the biggest release of his career. The actor recently announced that he has started dubbing for this project and it is rumoured to release for Pongal next year. If this turns out to be true, Sulthan may clash with Vijay’s most-awaited Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. Interestingly, Karthi’s Kaithi and Vijay’s Bigil with director Atlee had released on the same date, during Deepavali 2019. If this Pongal 2021 schedule turns out to be true, the two actors might once again see each other contending at the Kollywood box office.

Sulthan has been directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, who made his directorial debut with Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Remo. Actor Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Tamil debut with this film that has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.