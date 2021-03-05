License renewal, temporary registration: Full list of RTO services that are online

Eighteen services related to driving license and certificate of registration can now be availed online with Aadhaar authentication.

news Transport

From renewing an expired driving license to applying for temporary registration for your bike, many services have now been made available online, saving a trip to the Regional Transport Office (RTO). A total of 18 contactless services can now be done online with Aadhaar authentication, on a voluntary basis. “This will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them to avail these services in a hassle-free, contactless manner,” said a tweet from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), adding that the decision will also reduce the footfall in RTO offices, thereby increasing their efficiency.

According to a notification from MoRTH, those who wish to avail of these contactless services will have to undergo Aadhaar authentication or produce the Aadhaar enrolment ID slip. All the services going online are related to Driving License and Certificate of Registration (RC).

Here’s a list of services now available online: learner’s license, renewal of driving license for which test of competence to drive is not required, duplicate driving license, change of address in driving license and certificate of registration, issue of international driving permit, surrender of class of vehicle from license, application for temporary registration of motor vehicle, application for registration of motor vehicle with fully built body, application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration, application for grant of NOC for certificate of registration, notice of transfer of ownership of motor vehicle, application for transfer of ownership of motor vehicle, intimation of change of address in certificate of registration, application for registration for driver training from accredited driver training centre, application for registration of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer, application for assignment of fresh registration mark of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer, endorsement of hire-purchase agreement, and termination of hire-purchase agreement.