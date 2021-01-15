LG Rollable to Asus ROG Flow X13: Top smartphones, laptops unveiled at CES 2021

The annual tech show was an all-digital experience this year owing to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual consumer electronics show (CES) 2021, is a grand affair that is held in Las Vegas every January. However, it was an all-digital experience this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation where the latest cutting-edge tech products are showcased.

Here are some of the latest smartphones unveiled at CES 2021:

LG Rollable

LG Electronics has introduced a smartphone with rollable display at CES 2021. At its online event, LG featured its smartphone with a rollable OLED display for the first time. Named "LG Rollable," the device, highlighted by a resizable screen with a side-rolling display, was shown briefly at the beginning and end of the press conference.

LG said it will hold a separate event for the new handset in the first half of the year.

LG said that the smartphone with a rollable display will be its second product under the Explorer Project, the company's new mobile category announced last year that aims to deliver devices with a different form factor and upgraded mobile experience, reported Yonhap news agency.

In September, LG launched the Wing, a dual-screen smartphone with a rotating form factor, under the Explorer Project.

Motorolaâ€™s G Stylus & One 5G Ace

Motorola showcased its new smartphones in its G Series, Moto G Stylus 2021 and the Motorola One 5G Ace. The Moto G Stylus comes in two colour variants - Aurora White and Aurora Black, while One 5G Ace ships in Frosted White colour.

Regarding the technical specifications, the Moto G Stylus comes with 6.80-inch display, Snapdragon 678 processor and 4,000mAh battery. It consists of a 48MP primary camera and three additional cameras, with a 16MP selfie camera. It runs on the latest Android 10 OS.

The Motorola One 5G Ace comes with a 6.70-inch display, Snapdragon 750G 5G processor and 5,000mAh battery. It consists of a 48MP primary camera and 16MP front camera along with two additional cameras. It also runs on the latest Android 10 OS.

TCLâ€™s 20 5G & 20 SE

Chinese state-owned firm TCL Technology unveiled two budget-friendly phones, the TCL 20 5G and the TCL 20 SE at CES 2021. TCL 20 5G is a higher-end model and costs around Rs 26,600. It is available in two colour options - Mist Grey and Placid Blue. The TCL 20 SE is priced at around Rs 13,300 and comes in two colour variants - Aurora Green and Nuit Black.

The TCL 20 5G comes with a 6.70-inch display, Snapdragon 690 5G processor and 4,500mAh battery. If features a 48MP primary camera, 8MP front camera and two additional cameras. It includes up to 256GB storage, which is expandable via microSD card and 6GB RAM.

The TCL 20 SE comes with a 6.82-inch display, Snapdragon 460 processor, and 5,000mAh battery. It has a 48MP primary camera and three additional cameras, besides an 8MP front camera. It comes with 4GB RAM and USB Type-C connectivity.

Here are some of the latest laptops unveiled at CES 2021:

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Lenovo unveiled its thinnest ThinkPad ever, 'ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga' along with ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 among others at the CES 2021.

Covered in titanium material, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is over 11mm thin and features a 3:2 ratio, 13.5-inch low power display, along with Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos Speaker System, the company said.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 are completely redesigned laptops introducing improved user experiences built around all-new 16:10 aspect ratio displays with a low blue light feature, an integrated fingerprint reader on the power button and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) support.

Furthermore, the company also introduced all-new ThinkPad X12 Detachable, combining the features of a high-performance laptop with the flexibility of a 12.3-inch detachable tablet.

Asus ROG Flow X13

Taiwanese giant Asus debuted the ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop with the XG Mobile external GPU, the dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE gaming laptop, and Strix SCAR 17 gaming laptop.

ROG Flow X13 is a 13-inch ultraportable gaming laptop powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS mobile processor CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The laptop is available with a 120 Hz FHD panel or a high-resolution 4K panel that's protected by tough Corning Gorilla glass and features a narrow-frame design.

ROG Strix SCAR 17 is a gaming powerhouse that can be specified with up to GeForce RTX 3080 graphics and up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor CPU. It has up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR-3200 MHz memory and features new fans and liquid-metal cooling.

Dell Alienware m15 and m17 R4 gaming laptops

Dell refreshed its Alienware m15 and m17 R4 gaming laptop range with the newly-launched Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs at CES 2021. In terms of specifications, Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 come with a 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch display respectively.

Customers can choose the Alienware m17 R4 with up to 360Hz full-HD display (up to 300Hz on m15 model) to enjoy titles like Valorant and Cyberpunk 2077.

Under the hood, they feature the 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10870H or Core i9-10980HK mobile processor coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 4TB of storage.

Both devices include an 86Wh battery, Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare technology, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and Alienware Graphics Amplifier port.