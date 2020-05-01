LG opens pre-booking for its products, early buyers can get exciting offers

The offers are available across product categories in Home Appliances, Home Electronics and Mobile segment.

Atom Consumer Electronics

LG Electronics has opened pre-booking for all its products with great offers for early buyers. The offers are available across product categories in Home Appliances, Home Electronics and Mobile segment. Starting from Thursday, the potential buyers can pre-book their favourite LG product and get gifts up to Rs 10,000*. Booking period is from April 29, 2020 to May 15, 2020 and purchase period is till May 30, 2020. Bookings can be made here.

As a part of the attractive offer, customers purchasing Home Appliances including Refrigerator, Air conditioner, Washing Machine, Water Purifier, Air Purifier, Dishwasher or Microwave can avail a cash back of up to 12.5% with partner bank cards like ICICI, Standard Chartered, HDFC, SBI and Bank of Baroda; Flexi EMI schemes with 0 down payment*, up to 44% discount on 4 years of AMC and an assured gift voucher of up to Rs 5,000*. Additionally, the customer will get an extended 1+4 year magnetron warranty on select models of Microwave, Free maintenance package worth Rs 4,200 for water purifiers, 5-year PCB warranty on inverter air conditioners.

The lucky winners will stand a chance to win gift vouchers of up to Rs 10,000.

Customers booking Flat Panel Display /LG audio products will be entitled for lucky draw which includes a chance to win LK7 Speakers. Special offers include one EMI waiver up-to 17500* and 15% cashback up to a maximum of Rs.15,000; on purchase of select OLED /UHD TV, consumers can get second TV free worth up to Rs 35990*.

Additionally, the customers interested in buying LGâ€™s latest G8X ThinQ smartphone can register their interest in purchase of the smartphone during promotion period and LG representative will contact them with the detailed procedure to follow to get instant discount of Rs 5000 and Jabra BT headset at Rs 1,999.

Deliveries will be done post lockdown as per government guidelines.

*Terms and Conditions apply