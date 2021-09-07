'Let students have fair chance': Rahul Gandhi demands postponement of NEET-UG

The Supreme Court refused to defer the NEET-UG examination, slated to be held on September 12, saying it would be “unfair” to reschedule it.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, September 7 called for the postponement of the NEET examination, and alleged that the government is "blind" to students' distress. The former Congress chief also urged the government to let the students "have a fair chance" in the exams. Gandhi's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be "very unfair" to reschedule it.

The advocate for the petitioners argued that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12. "GOI is blind to students' distress. Postpone NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance," Gandhi tweeted.

On Monday, September 6, the Supreme Court refused to defer the NEET-UG exam, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be "very unfair" to reschedule it. A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said if students want to appear in multiple exams, then they need to prioritise and make a choice as there may never be a situation where everyone is satisfied with the date of exams.

The apex court said however that the petitioners will be at liberty to make a representation before the competent authorities on the issue and the same may be decided at the earliest in accordance with the law.

"The arguments which you (counsel for petitioners) are canvassing may not be relevant for 99% candidates. For 1% candidates, the entire system cannot be put on hold," the bench, also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, told advocate Shoeb Alam who was appearing for the petitioners. When Alam said that around 25,000 students will be appearing in either improvement or compartment examinations for class 12, the bench observed that only around 1% candidates go for that.

Alam argued that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12. "If you are to appear in multiple examinations, then you need to make a choice," the bench said, adding, "You have to prioritise. You must also be conscious that any deferment is likely to clash with some other examination."