‘Let’s bring in unity, equality of Maveli’s times’: CM Stalin’s Onam wishes

Sharing Onam wishes, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said, “A section of people are trying to rob the identity of Onam which is intertwined with Dravidian culture. The people of Kerala will boycott these efforts.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, August 29, extended Onam wishes to the public. He also said that there were attempts to rebrand the harvest festival of Onam, which was intertwined with the Dravidian ideology, as ‘Vaamana Jayanthi’, in a press note on Monday. “A section of people are trying to rob the identity of Onam which is intertwined with Dravidian culture. The people of Kerala will boycott these efforts,” he said. He also said that people must stand united to vote in a Union government that sees everyone as equals.

Stalin also said that the people of the country would celebrate this year’s Onam in a way that would defeat attempts by “selfish elements to divide people”, and added, “Let this year be the one in which India in its entirety moves on a progressive political path put forth by the people of the south.”

“Unity and equality must come back, the way they existed during the times of Maveli. We can stand united to bring in a Union government that sees everybody as equals. My hearty Onam wishes to my lovable Malayalis,” he said.