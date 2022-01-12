Support us

Several parties including the DMK have in the past called for the Governorâ€™s post to be scrapped. Why? Watch this episode of Let Me Explain.

Chief Minister MK Stalin sits on the left wearing a mask as Governor RN Ravi sits on the right facing himTwitter/MK Stalin
news Law, order, justice Wednesday, January 12, 2022 - 12:13
TNM Staff

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has demanded Governor RN Raviâ€™s resignation because he is yet to forward the NEET Bill to the President for his assent. The Bill was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in September last year. For it to become a law, it needs the Presidentâ€™s approval. But itâ€™s still sitting with the Governor in Tamil Nadu.

Issues between Governors and state governments arenâ€™t new and many political parties including the DMK have over the years called for the post to be abolished. What are the arguments to abolish the Governorâ€™s post? What role does the Governor play in todayâ€™s democracy? When was the post created? Watch this episode of Let Me Explain with Anna Isaac. 

