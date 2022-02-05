In just over a month at least two PU colleges in Karnataka have barred students from entering the classroom for wearing the hijab. Since then, several more colleges have banned the headscarf. While these young Muslim girls protest their collegeâ€™s decision, there have been counter protests against the hijab by other college students who took to wearing saffron scarves. Some colleges have now reacted by banning the hijab and the saffron scarf. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Anna Isaac looks at the controversy over the hijab in Karnataka, how the state government has reacted and whether the headscarf violates the college dress code.
Let Me Explain: What is the hijab controversy in Karnataka all about?
Anna Isaac looks at the controversy over the hijab in Karnataka, how the state government has reacted and whether the headscarf violates the college dress code.
news Hijab Row Saturday, February 05, 2022 - 16:23
Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.