If youâ€™re on social media, dating apps or any e-platform, you should care about your data privacy. E-platforms have hundreds of pages of personal information about you- from basics like your name and email address or mobile number to what places you visit or what your lifestyle choices are. But what do these platforms do with your personal data? And what happens if it is leaked or breached? How does this affect you? And can you protect yourself? In this episode of Let Me Explain, Anna Isaac answers all these questions and also looks at Indiaâ€™s draft Data Protection Bill with writer and researcher Nadika N.
