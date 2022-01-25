Let Me Explain: What is Dileepâ€™s response to Balachandrakumarâ€™s allegations?

This weekâ€™s episode of Let Me Explain looks at Dileepâ€™s counter to filmmaker Balachandrakumarâ€™s allegations.

Actor Dileep filed his reply in the trial court on the allegations made by filmmaker Balachandrakumar. It was based on Balachandrarkumarâ€™s recent allegations that the Kerala police is conducting a further investigation into the sexual assault case. An FIR was also registered alleging Dileep conspired to kill police officers. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Anna Isaac looks at Dileepâ€™s counter to his former friend Balachandrakumarâ€™s allegations against him. What do his statements to court mean? And will they have any bearing on the sexual assault case?