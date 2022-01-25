Support us

This weekâ€™s episode of Let Me Explain looks at Dileepâ€™s counter to filmmaker Balachandrakumarâ€™s allegations.

Balachandrakumar on the right takes a selfie with actor Dileep on the left
news Kerala sexual assault case Tuesday, January 25, 2022 - 16:44
TNM Staff

Actor Dileep filed his reply in the trial court on the allegations made by filmmaker Balachandrakumar. It was based on Balachandrarkumarâ€™s recent allegations that the Kerala police is conducting a further investigation into the sexual assault case. An FIR  was also registered alleging Dileep conspired to kill police officers. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Anna Isaac looks at Dileepâ€™s counter to his former friend Balachandrakumarâ€™s allegations against him. What do his statements to court mean? And will they have any bearing on the sexual assault case?  

Topic tags,
Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.
Rs 1500Rs 2500Rs 5000Custom