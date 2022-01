Let Me Explain: What is Dileep’s response to Balachandrakumar’s allegations?

This week’s episode of Let Me Explain looks at Dileep’s counter to filmmaker Balachandrakumar’s allegations.

news Kerala sexual assault case

Actor Dileep filed his reply in the trial court on the allegations made by filmmaker Balachandrakumar. It was based on Balachandrarkumar’s recent allegations that the Kerala police is conducting a further investigation into the sexual assault case. An FIR was also registered alleging Dileep conspired to kill police officers. In this episode of Let Me Explain, Anna Isaac looks at Dileep’s counter to his former friend Balachandrakumar’s allegations against him. What do his statements to court mean? And will they have any bearing on the sexual assault case?