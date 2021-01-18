Less than 50% beneficiaries show up for COVID-19 vaccination in AP

Despite lower than planned, Andhra Pradesh still recorded the highest number of beneficiaries vaccinated on the second day of the drive.

Less than 50 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries turned up for coronavirus vaccination in Andhra Pradesh on the second day of the nationwide drive on Sunday. However, while the numbers were less than half of the turnout that was expected, Andhra Pradesh still had the highest number of health workers vaccinated on the second day of the vaccination drive.

According to data released by the Health Department, only 13,036 healthcare workers got the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the state against the targeted 27,233 for the day. Across the country, only over 17,000 people got vaccinated in six states on Sunday.

Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said only two adverse events following immunization were reported, one each in Krishna and SPS Nellore districts, but there was nothing serious.

As per the health department data, in the first two days 32,149 people got vaccinated against the target of 58,803. The first day the state recorded 61% response as 19,108 frontline workers were vaccinated in the state.

Asked about the poor response, a health official said the numbers would increase slowly.

"Vaccination is voluntary, so we can't forcibly bring people and give a shot," the official observed.

Though 312 vaccine sessions were planned, a total of 308 vaccination sessions were held in all 13 districts.

East Godavari, Prakasam and Nellore are the districts which topped the list for maximum beneficiaries getting vaccinated and Krishna district was at the bottom with only 485 health workers.

The officials in Andhra have identified 3.87 lakh frontline workers at across 332 locations in the state to administer the vaccine. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the vaccination drive at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday.

