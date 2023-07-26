Leopard attacks nine-year-old boy in Karnataka

The boy was identified as Harshith and was injured in the face, neck, abdomen, and legs after the attack.

news News

A nine-year-old schoolboy was attacked by a leopard in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, said officials on Wednesday, July 26. The victim was identified as Harshith, a resident of Malligehalli village in Yalanduru taluk. The leopard had injured Harshith's face, neck, abdomen, and legs. The boy was admitted to the district hospital, and his condition is said to be serious.

The leopard was hiding near the primary school in the village. When the boy left the school for his house on Tuesday evening, the leopard attacked him, said the officials.

The villagers rushed to his help and raised a commotion. The leopard left him and disappeared into the agricultural fields. The people rushed the boy to the Yelanduru primary health center and later took him to the district hospital.

The locals said that the leopard has been prowling in the region for the last three days. The leopard was spotted in Kesturu, Malligehalli, Katnawadi and Hosuru villages. The people have urged the forest authorities to trap the leopard and shift it to the deep forests.

On June 26, a leopard had attacked six-year-old girl Susheela playing in front of her house in the region. The girl was dragged for 200 meters and the leopard had left her following the commotion. The girl succumbed to her injuries later.