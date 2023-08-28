Legendary poet Jayanta Mahapatra passes away at 95 in Cuttack

In 2015, Mahapatra had returned the Padma Shri award protesting against the growing intolerance under the BJP-led government.

news Death

Acclaimed poet Jayanta Mahapatra (95) reportedly passed away on Sunday August 27 in SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, Odisha, after suffering from heart stroke. Mahapatra known for his English poems was availing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of the SCB Medical College Hospital for several days.

“He was admitted to hospital due to pneumonia and kidney ailment on August 4. He had recovered from first cardiac arrest. Sunday’s heart stroke proved fatal,” said Jayanta Panda, physician, according to The Hindu.

Mahapatra was the first Indian poet to win a Sahitya Akademi award for English poetry. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2009 for his contribution to literature. However, he returned the award in 2015 to express his dissent against the growing intolerance against the BJP-led government.

Mahapatra, a physics teacher, fell in love with English poetry in his late 30s. After publishing of his first collection Swayamvara and Other Poems in 1971, he never looked back. His poetries Close the Sky Ten by Ten catapulted him to the top league of writers, The Hindu wrote.

The late poet had written Indian Summer and Hunger, which are considered classics in modern Indian English literature. He has written 27 books of poems, of which seven are in Odia language and the rest in English.

Expressing his grief over the death of Mahapatra, Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his condolence message said, “He had successfully elevated the reach of Odia literature to a wider circle. His intellect and knowledge was a guiding spirit for many youngsters to write in English literature.”

“His mellifluous words will continue to weave their magic, reminding us of the power of human expression. The vivid imagery of his writings about daily life, particularly drawn from Cuttack, will always remain a rich encapsulation of Odia life.”

The government of Odisha said that the poet will be cremated with full State honours on Monday.