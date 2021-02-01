Legendary cinematographer PS Nivas passes away in Kerala at 73

Cinematographer PS Nivas was popular for his work in ‘16 Vayathinile’, ‘Mohiniyaatam’ and ‘Sagara Sangamam’ among others.

Cinematographer PS Nivas, famed for his work in Tamil films such as 16 Vayathinile (1977) and Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), passed away in Kerala on February 1. According to reports, the veteran cinematographer and director was undergoing treatment for prolonged illness at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for over a month. He was 73.

Nivas has also worked in Malayalam films such as Mohiniyaattam (1976), and in Telugu films like Nimajjanam (1979) and Sagara Sangamam (1983), with the latter being an early milestone in actor Kamal Haasan’s career. The legendary cinematographer, born in Kerala’s Kozhikode, made his debut as an independent cinematographer in the 1975 black and white Malayalam film, Sathyathinte Nizhalil, directed by Babu Nanthankode.

For his work in Mohinyaattam, he was awarded the National Film Award for Best Cinematography (Black and White). He was also awarded the Nandi Award for Best Cinematographer for the Telugu film, Nimajjanam. Nivas had also worked in a few Hindi films.

Director Bharathiraja, who has worked with Nivas in many of his films from the 70s and the 80s, including Kizhakke Pogum Rail and Niram Maaradha Pookkal, shared his condolences on Twitter. “He was part of my film journey from 16 Vayadhiniley for five consecutive films. A great cinematographer of the Indian film industry. His demise shocks me,” he wrote.

In fact, in Kallukul Eeram, the film in which Nivas made his debut as a director, Bharathiraja played a pivotal role. Nivas also did the cinematography in this film, which had Ilaiyaraaja as the music composer. Nivas has directed four films, including Enakkaga Kaathiru, Nizhal Thedum Nenjangal and Sevvanthi.

Following the news of his demise, condolences came pouring in on Twitter.

