Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away, he was 85

Chatterjee had been on life support after being admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Multiple award-winning legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died on Sunday after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments, a statement issued by a Kolkata hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, said. He was 85. The thespian is survived by wife, son and daughter.

Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve as he suffered from multiple ailments, including neurological complications. "We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," the hospital said in its statement.

Chatterjee's health condition was "extremely critical" and he was "not responding at all" to treatment, critical care expert and head of the medical board Arindam Kar had said just minutes back. The octogenarian actor's health condition "extremely" deteriorated since Friday.

"The team of doctors including neurologist, nephrologist, cardiologist, those from critical care medicine, infection disease specialist, both from public and private sectors, everyone has put their effort to get the legend back from the critical stage, but it is not working," Dr Kar told IANS around 10 am. He said that the doctors have tried really hard to "revive" Soumitra. "We are very sorry to say that he is not responding at all."

The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital for almost 40 days and his consciousness level went down significantly since Friday. The condition of the veteran actor had remained a matter of concern owing to co-morbidities and advanced age. His key problem was Covid-19 encephalopathy, doctors said.

He was shooting for a documentary titled Abhijan directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay prior to his hospitalisation. Last time he attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio was on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed on October 7.