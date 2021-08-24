‘With the legend’: Sivakarthikeyan on meeting veteran comedian Goundamani

Actor Sivakarthikeyan left his followers on social media excited with his latest photo alongside veteran actor-comedian Goundamani.

Flix Kollywood

Tamil movie buffs had a reason to rejoice after actor Sivakarthikeyan uploaded a photo along with veteran actor- comedian Goundamani. In a tweet posted on Monday, Sivakarthikeyan uploaded a photo where he is seen alongside the veteran comedian. Brimming with excitement, Sivakarthikeyan is seen with a wide smile on his face, while actor Goundamani sports a stern look. Sharing the photo on social media, Sivakarthikeyan noted that it was a great moment that he would cherish and also added that he had a lot of fun interacting with Goundamani. “With the legend #GoundamaniSir A great moment with lots of fun and a day to be remembered (sic).”

Goundamani is one of the most beloved actor-comedians of Kollywood. He is known for his performances alongside actor-comedian Senthil. Although the duo have not appeared in recent films, their comedy clips continue to dominate the Tamil comedy landscape. Known as the Laurel and Hardy of Tamil comedy, they carved a niche for themselves with memorable scenes such as the “Vazhaipazham” clip and scenes from the movie Karakattakaran. Goundama ni rose to fame with his quips and slapstick humour. Subramani Ka rupayya came to be known as “counter mani” and later as Goundamani, for his ability to “counter” using funny one-liners and dialogues.

Meanwhile, actor Sivakarthikeyan, who has done a number of movies in the lead role in recent times, started his career as a mimicry artist, host and comedian. He rose to fame with Vijay TV’s Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, a nd also through shows like Adhu Idhu Yedhu, which highlighted how Sivakarthikeyan’s comedic style is unique. He went on to play the lead role in romantic or action-comedy movies, before moving to other genres.

In response to Sivakarthikeyan’s tweet, many fans wondered whether the veteran comedian Goundamani and actor Sivakarthikeyan discussed comedy in Tamil cinema. Some social media users also asked whether the duo will be sharing the screen in an upcoming project.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is currently gearing up for the release of upcoming Tamil movie Doctor.

