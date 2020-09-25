‘A legend of Indian cinema’: India’s sporting fraternity pays tributes to SPB

SPB or Balu in the movie world, died on Friday afternoon in a Chennai hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19 since last month.

The sports fraternity has expressed grief at the passing away of famous playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB or Balu in the movie world, died on Friday afternoon in a Chennai hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19 since last month.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #SPBalasubramanyam garu. My deepest condolences to his family. His voice will always remain etched in our hearts. Om Shanti!" tweeted VVS Laxman.

"One of the greatest singers of all time, #SPBalasubramaniam sir's soulful voice will remain in our hearts forever! He is irreplaceable. Condolences to his family & loved ones," said Gautam Gambhir.

"One of my favourite artist breathed his last today and that's the best way to describe you SPB sir, (an ARTIST). You were one of the best and most versatile singers in the history of Indian cinema. That's the world will always remember you," Dinesh Karthik said on the micro-blogging website.

"Omg!!! This year just gets worse by the day! #SPBalasubramaniam #RIP," tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.

Anil Kumble tweeted: "Shattered to hear about passing of SPB sir. A legend of Indian cinema. His songs will reverberate forever. His friendship, love for the game and our Chennai meetings will be cherished forever. My heartfelt condolences to Sudakar, Sailaja, Charan and rest of family and fans."

Suresh Raina said, “Saddened to hear the demise of such a legendary singer #SPBalasubramanyam. Your voice will be an inspiration for the generations to come. Condolences to friends & family. Om Shanti #RIPSPBalasubramanyam”.

"Sad to learn about the demise of singing maestro S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves behind a huge void. Strength to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted PT Usha.

"Really sad to hear about the passing away of such a great yet simple person. He was my first sponsor! He sponsored our team Chennai Colts in the national team championship in 1983. One of the nicest persons I have met. His music gave us such joy #RIPSPB," tweeted Vishwanathan Anand.

The 74-year-old recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages over five decades and was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2001.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle recollected listening to the singer’s songs during his college days and wrote, ”Listening now to Sankara nada sareera......When I was in college in Hyderabad, it became the song (among others on a great album) that defined #SPBalasubramaniam JV Somayajulu & SPB & KV Mahadevan & Sankarabharanam....what a combination!”

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tweeted a famous line from one of his songs.

Mannin meedhu manidhanukkaasai

Manidhan meedhu mannukkaasai

Mann dhaan kadaisiyil jeikiradhu

Idhai manam dhaan unara marukkiradhu...



SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) also paid their respects by tweeting in Telugu, which translates to, he is now alive in the form of songs.