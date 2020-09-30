LegalKart.com launches legal consultation in 8 Indian languages

The company offers legal consultation packages, starting at Rs 399 for 20 minutes of consultation.

Money News

To bridge the language gap in legal consultations, legal-tech firm Legalkart.com has introduced 8 different Indian language options to consult with a lawyer. Available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada and Bengali, LegalKart.com also launched the ‘Just Consult’ feature on its website to consult legal problems with verified lawyers 24X7.

LegalKart.com says it has aggregated more than 8000 lawyers in 800 cities and districts. “Just Consult” would include 20, 30, 45 and 60-minute legal consultation packages that allow you to speak to a lawyer anytime in 6 months from the date of purchase. The package starts at Rs 399 for 20 minutes of consultation.

After its launch recently, Legalkart.com says it witnessed a promising response from all the regions in India and the users seeking legal advice used Hindi, Marathi, Telugu & Kannada as the key language choices making 80% of the total call volume. English, Tamil, Bengali, and Malayalam constituted the rest of the 20% calls.

“Ever since on-demand legal consultation was launched on Legalkart.com, there was a consistent request from the users to speak to a lawyer in their own language & ‘Just Consult’ with 8 language features is empowering the citizens because they are comfortable discussing their legal problems in their own language” said Dr Arvind Singhatiya, CEO, LegalKart.com

The company says it is growing at 85% month-on-month and in the last 5 months, more than one lakh minutes of consultation has already happened.

“We are innovating every day with “Just Consult” by adding more innovative features to it. Our vision is to create easy and instant access to lawyer’s advice and empower citizens with their legal options through an instant, secure and confidential call from their phone at a price which is affordable and easy to pay,” added Dr Singhatiya.