Left govt won't support anyone involved in gold smuggling: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The opposition Congress and BJP on Tuesday hit out at the ruling CPI(M) over the alleged link of a Kannur-based gold smuggling syndicate with the party.

news Controversy

Reacting for the first time over the recent controversy in Kerala over the CPI(M)'s alleged link to a Kannur-based gold smuggling syndicate, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the Left government will not support anyone involved in the matter. Speaking to reporters, Pinarayi Vijayan said the party has never supported any crime and those who are involved in any such criminal activity will be expelled. The statement came after opposition Congress and BJP on Tuesday hit out at the ruling CPI(M) over the alleged link of a Kannur-based gold smuggling syndicate with the party and urged the Chief Minister to end his silence over the issue. "The state government will not support any sort of criminal activity. Most of the people in our society have a political opinion. They don't have to be the main activists or leaders of any party. They might express their political opinion. However, that does not affect the government to take action for their wrongdoings,” Pinarayi said.

One of the controversies pertains to the Karipur gold smuggling case where 2,333 grams of gold was seized by the Customs in Calicut International Airport on June 21. The Customs Department has arrested a Left social media ‘celeb’ Arjun Ayanki, in the case. In purported audio clips said to be Arjun Ayanki, he was also heard talking about the alleged support the racket has with the party members in Panur and Mahe. On Tuesday, more audio clips, reported to be that of gangs, which try to loot smuggled gold, surfaced. The persons talking in the purported voice clips were heard saying that they have the alleged support of a political party in Kannur.

Reacting to the issue, the CM said, “If someone has indulged in any crime, the government will take necessary action against such culprits. We have taken appropriate action," he said. When asked about certain accused persons in the case who have been supporters of his party, Vijayan said they were not official spokespersons of the CPI(M). "Those who post on Facebook or other social media are not official party spokespersons. They are expressing their personal opinion. That is not the party's responsibility. The party has already made its stand clear," Vijayan said.

He said the CPI(M) will not support any crime and the party has always led by example and expelled those who have indulged in wrongdoings, even though those people have worked selflessly for the party.

Read: Audio in gold smuggling case allegedly reveals role of Chandrasekharan murder convicts

Congress, BJP slam CPI(M)

The opposition parties sharpened their criticism after reports about the alleged link of the Kannur-based smugglers, involved in the illegal transfer of the yellow metal through the Karipur International Airport in north Kerala, with the CPI(M) surfaced in the media. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan hit out at the CPI(M) and urged the party-led government to order an investigation into the smugglers' alleged relationship with political leaders and also about those who were protecting the criminals.

"Media reports are exposing the CPI(M)'s criminal connections everyday. It has now become clear that those who indulge in cyber goondaism for the party on various virtual platforms are either perpetrators or masterminds in various criminal cases reported in recent times," he alleged in a press meet in Thrissur.

The Left party was protecting those involved in crimes like gold smuggling, political murders and rape, the Congress leader further alleged. Cautioning that the control of the state would land in the hands of anti-social elements if the present gold smuggling case was not dealt with utmost seriousness, Satheesan said the CM should make his stand clear over the issue.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran targeted the ruling party over the latest gold smuggling case in Kerala and said its roots could be traced to AKG Centre, the CPI(M) headquarters here. The recent incidents have proved that Kerala had turned out to be a safe haven for underworld gangs, he alleged in the state committee meeting of the saffron party held Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)