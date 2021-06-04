At least 8000 COVID-19 deaths went unreported in Telangana, insurance claims suggest

A study has used insurance claim figures to extrapolate the possible number of cases and deaths that would have been recorded in Telangana with more diligent reporting of data.

Even as journalists and researchers continue to explore different data sources and methods to understand the real extent of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India beyond official data, an analysis of insurance claims related to COVID-19 patients has been put forth as an indicator of the extent of underreporting in some states. With very few citizens having health insurance coverage, across India, the number of health insurance claims for hospitalised COVID-19 patients, and the number of life insurance claims after death from COVID-19, have been way lesser than the number of recorded COVID-19 cases and deaths. However, studying the data could help understand the underreporting by some states.

An analysis of COVID-19 insurance claim patterns by Chennai-based management consulting firm Proxima found that states like Gujarat and Telangana â€” where major underreporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths has been demonstrated by the media â€” had much higher percentage of insurance claims being made against recorded COVID-19 cases and deaths, compared to the national average. These unusually high figures of insurance claims could help understand the extent of underreporting in states like Telangana, when compared to other states which are believed to be furnishing relatively more accurate data, Proximaâ€™s study has suggested.

The analysis by the firm, carried out under a healthcare advocacy initiative named Project: Jeevan Raksha, is based on month wise insurance claim data shared by the General Insurance Council until May 31, 2021. The insurance claims in Telangana have been compared with figures from the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, and the national average. The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths were based on the official data available from state and Union governments as on May 31.

Region COVID-19 cases reported Hospitalisation claims Claims as % of cases Telangana 5,78,351 86,629 15% Andhra Pradesh 16,93,085 47,585 3% India 2,81,73,835 16,37,883 6%

In Andhra Pradesh, while a total of 16,93,085 COVID-19 cases have been recorded by the state government as of May 31, 2021, only 3% of this figure, or 47,585 patients, had claimed health insurance for hospitalisation, according to the data shared by the General Insurance Council. At the pan-India level, only 6% of the recorded cases had claimed insurance. Telangana, on the other hand, saw 15% of the recorded patients claim insurance.

It must be noted that the data from Andhra Pradesh, and the national-level data, is also expected to be flawed, for multiple reasons. Yet, considering them as a flawed yet relatively more reliable benchmark, Proxima has extrapolated the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Telangana based on the claim percentages in Andhra Pradesh and across India. If the actual percentage of claims in Telangana were 3% (like Andhra Pradesh), the total number of cases as of May 31 would have to be around 28,87,533 cases. If the percentage of claims were similar to the nationwide figures (6%), then Telangana would have around 14,43,817 cases. Even with these flawed benchmarks, Telanganaâ€™s unreported cases could be as high as 8.65 lakh to 23 lakh, since the onset of the pandemic.

Hospitalisation claims in Telangana Claims as % of cases No. of COVID-19 cases Difference from reported cases (estimated extent of underreporting) 86,629 15% (actual Telangana figures) 5,78,351 - 86,629 3% (adjusted to Andhra Pradesh pattern) 28,87,533 23,09,182 86,629 6% (adjusted to national average) 14,43,817 8,65,466

A similar extrapolation of the number of deaths (based on life insurance claims of patients who died from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh and across India) shows that the actual COVID-19 deaths in Telangana could be as high as 11,562 to 23,125. This would suggest that around 8,281 to 19,844 COVID-19 deaths could have gone unreported between March 2020 and May 2021 in Telangana.

Region COVID-19 deaths reported Death claims Claims as % of deaths Telangana 3,281 925 28% Andhra Pradesh 10,930 425 4% India 3,31,910 25,017 8%

Death claims in Telangana Claims as % of deaths No. of COVID-19 deaths Difference from reported deaths (estimated extent of underreporting) 925 28% (actual Telangana figures) 3,281 - 925 4% (adjusted to Andhra Pradesh pattern) 23,125 19,844 925 8% (adjusted to national average) 11,562 8,281

The Telangana government has been heavily criticised on multiple occasions for being inconsistent and unreliable in sharing data COVID-19 data. An analysis of COVID-19 bulletins prepared by several District Medical Health Officers (DMHOs) of two districts conducted by TNM in April 2021 showed that the state government was â€˜officiallyâ€™ underreporting the COVID-19 case count by nearly 70%.

