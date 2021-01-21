At least 7 dead, 13 injured as auto-rickshaw hits container truck in Telangana

The auto-rickshaw, which was carrying 20 daily-wage workers, rammed into the truck trying to avoid hitting an SUV.

news Accident

At least seven people, including six women, were killed and 13 others injured when an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was crushed under a truck in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Angadipeta in Pedda Adiserla (PA) Pally Mandal when the seven-seater auto-rickshaw, in an effort to prevent hitting an SUV that was trying to overtake it, collided with the container truck.

All those who died were daily wage labourers who were returning to Chinthalabhavi village after the day's work.

The victims of the accident were identified as Kattam Mallesh (40), autorickshaw driver, Nomula Peddamma (40), Nomula Saidamma, Kottam Peddamma, Godugu Iddamma (48) and Kotham Peddamma (50), G Peddaiah, Kotham Chamndramma (35) and Nomula Anjamma(50), all agriculture labourers and natives of Chinthalabhavi in the district.

Of the 13 injured, six whose condition was stated to be serious were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment, reported Telangana Today.All passengers on the auto were workers returning home work at paddy nurseries in Pothuluru village of Peddavoora mandal.

The auto-rickshaw driver, his wife and mother were among the victims of the accident. Police said that 20 people were travelling in the three-wheeler being operated as a share auto.

The injured were shifted to the hospital at Devarkonda. The condition of some of the injured is critical.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed shock over the accident. He enquired with the officials about the circumstances that led to the accident.

Conveying his condolences to the families of the deceased labourers, he instructed the medical officers to give the best treatment to those injured in the accident.