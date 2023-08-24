At least 10 under-construction buildings collapse in Himachal

Recently, the Kullu district administration had the buildings vacated after declaring them unsafe.

At least 10 under-construction commercial buildings collapsed after a massive landslide struck the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, August 24. So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident that took place near the bus stand in the Anni market area of the district.

Geological experts have warned that the equilibrium of slopes have been disturbed by massive ongoing construction across Himachal Pradesh, especially in tourist destinations like Shimla, Dharamsala and Manali.