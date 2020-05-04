'Learn to live with coronavirus until vaccine arrives': Telangana Min KTR interview

Stressing that people will have to "learn to live with corornavirus" until a vaccine or drug is invented, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said that the Centre needs to extend help to states for infrastructure creation to access newer avenues, as many companies across the globe are onlookout for new geographies as part of their strategy, after the COVID-19 situation.

The Minister said that the Telangana government sought about Rs 4,000 crore from the Centre for providing infrastructure at the upcoming 'Pharma City' near Hyderabad to make it a world class facility following the increased importance of drug and vaccine manufacturing facilities due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are two important things to understand. First is that we have to come to realisation and conclusion that till such time that a vaccine or drug is discovered, tried and tested and is proved, we have to learn to live with this virus. Let us come to that understanding first that no matter how much we would like to get rid of this virus, the fact is that there is no vaccine," KTR told PTI in an interview.

Maintaining that there should not be a "toss between lives and livelihood," KTR, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said that the whole world is now appreciating India for its strategies to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said India while compared to other countries, is doing well in containing the virus spread because of the lockdown and with the concerted efforts both by the Centre and states, the curve has been flattened.

"There are silver linings also in this cloud. I think India has a great opportunity to grab a big manufacturing piece from China. Also India was appreciated for the way the coronavirus spread was handled. All of these will put us in a good light," he opined.

KTR said he already wrote a letter to Union Minister for Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal requesting the Centre to invest more in industrial corridors with self-contained township which would be insulated in case of any pandemics.

"Hyderabad Pharma City project can be a project for international interests. So is Kakatiya Mega Textile Park at Warangal. We need, just for Pharma City, 900 megawatt of power. We need about Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 crore on just power. I need another Rs 2000 crore for water provision," the minister said.

He said in Telangana the rate of recovery from the virus is much higher than the rate of infection giving an edge to move towards restoring certain aspects of functioning as a society to a large extent.

Post-COVID-19, according to him the business will not be as usual with new styles of functioning and work cultures in place.

Highlighting that personal hygiene of employees would be the paramount objective for companies, Rama Rao said de- densification of workforce would become the order of the day.

"The biggest challenge for the government or private sector is to inspire the confidence among the employees to work. They need to feel safe (at workplaces). We have to give them the confidence," he said.

