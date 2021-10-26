Partner

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has taken the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination for years for shortlisting the best candidates for Army, Navy, and Air Force wings. The NDA Exam is taken twice every year and is considered one of the most difficult exams to ace in the country. As per the latest notification released by the Union Public Service Commission, the NDA 2 is scheduled to be held on November 14, 2021.

Through the UPSC NDA 2021 Examination, the most suitable candidates for 400 posts across the armed forces in India will be appointed. Students planning to give the NDA (II) 2021 exam can go through the detailed exam pattern, syllabus, etc. that helps crack the NDA exam.

NDA exam is taken in the offline mode, the mode of the exam is English and Hindi. The NDA exam is divided into 2 sections. MCQs are asked in the exam too. A total of 270 Questions (120 from Mathematics and 150 from the General Ability Test) are asked in the exam. The total weightage of the NDA exam is 900 Marks (300 Marks for Mathematics and 600 Marks for General Ability Test). Candidates get 2.30 hours (for Each Section) to complete the exam.

NDA Exam Pattern: SSB Interview

Candidates post-qualifying the NDA entrance test are supposed to appear for the NDA Interview round. SSB Interview, whose weightage is 900, is conducted for 4-5 days.

NDA 2021 Exam Pattern

● NDA exam consists of two sections including Mathematics and General ability test.

● In the Mathematics section, candidates are supposed to attempt 120 questions whose weightage is 300 marks.

● The questions asked in the maths section are of 2.5 marks, candidates will lose 0.83 Marks on every incorrect answer.

● The total weightage of the general ability exam is 600 marks; 200 marks are allotted to English while the General Knowledge is 400 marks.

● Candidates will get 4 marks on every correct answer while 1.33 Marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

NDA Syllabus: Mathematics

Paper 1 of NDA consists of Mathematics; the questions will be asked from the 10+2 level only. Some of the important topics in NDA Syllabus 2021 for Paper 1 Mathematics include Algebra, Matrices and Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry of Two and Three Dimensions, Differential Equations, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus, Vector Algebra, etc.

NDA Syllabus for General Ability Test

General Ability Test is paper 2 in the NDA exam. This paper is included to judge a candidate’s basic awareness and English proficiency skills. GAT section is further segmented into two parts including English and General Knowledge. A few of the topics asked in the English section include Spotting of errors, Grammar, and usage, Comprehension and cohesion, Para Jumbling, Fill in the blanks, Synonyms, and antonyms, etc.

How to Prepare for NDA

Clearing any exam is not just a matter of luck but rather it is a result of sincere & smart efforts. How effectively candidates prepare for the exam is important to get a dream job, especially when it’s about serving the nation. While preparing for the NDA Exam, maths papers must be given equal attention and candidates can refer to NCERT books to prepare sincerely. Make sure to note down all the latest NDA syllabus, focus on topics holding more weightage initially before moving to other important topics. Also, time management is important as it improves candidates’ ability to solve more questions with utmost accuracy and speed.

Candidates now have gathered enough information regarding NDA Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Preparations Tips, etc. that can help them get a good score in the exam. For more updated information related to the NDA Exam, candidates can refer here.

